World Cup 26 – FIFA selects Endeavor’s On Location as official hospitality provider

FIFA has named On Location, a subsidiary of sports and entertainment giant Endeavor, as the official hospitality provider of the World Cup 26 – which takes place across Canada, Mexico and the USA from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

On Location will have exclusive global rights to promote, sell and operate the Official Hospitality Programme at the 16 stadiums hosting the tournament. It and FIFA are promising “options to suit all types of fans” and say “there will be more choices than ever before.”

Hospitality packages are expected to hit the market later this year via FIFA.com/hospitality and official sales agents, providing the first opportunity for fans to purchase official FIFA World Cup 26 tickets.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, said: “North America has long been renowned as a global leader in delivering the best sports and entertainment experiences for fans, while the FIFA World Cup is known for offering the most unique and thrilling atmosphere one can experience in a stadium.

“With this groundbreaking agreement, we’re sure that we have found the perfect provider to offer premium experience products for the next World Cup that will appeal to domestic audiences across all three host countries, as well as the millions expected to travel from abroad for this historic tournament in 2026.

“Together with On Location, we will be able to curate and deliver game-changing experiences that will bring new fans to the game and offer enhanced experiences to anyone who attends any of the amazing stadiums in the 16 unique Host Cities.”

Paul Caine, President of On Location, said: “The FIFA World Cup 26 will be transformative for the sport, and we are proud to be working with FIFA to deliver its largest hospitality programme ever and playing a role in football’s growth in North America. More people than ever will have the chance to experience an elevated, modern take on hospitality at one of the world’s greatest events, making memories that will last a lifetime.

“Our official hospitality guests can expect a wide range of packages and prices, premium hospitality and a cutting-edge e-commerce platform, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

“These once-in-a-lifetime experiences will celebrate the beautiful game and the unique culture of each Host City.”