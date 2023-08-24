Dune: Spice Wars reveals new trailer

It’s been revealed that Dune: Spice Wars will leave early access in September following a year of updates, new features, and quality of life improvements.

The first Dune game in two decades, Spice Wars brings players back to the inhospitable world of Arrakis where they must lead one of the great factions to power by controlling the most valuable and strategically important resource in the universe: spice.

Nicolas Cannasse, founder and CEO at developers Shiro, said: “Our goal was to create an easy to understand yet hard to master, content-rich 4X game that caters to both newcomers and enthusiasts of the genre, fueled by regular updates & our growing community’s feedback & support.

“We can’t wait to see players immerse themselves in the rich game we’ve crafted together.”