Dune: Spice Wars update adds new playable faction

Dune: Spice Wars has added the Imperial House Corrino to its new total of five playable factions.

The new addition is one of several updates to the game since it launched into Early Access in April. Other updates have brought additional minor features, balancing, and quality of life improvements.

Synopsis:

Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor, brings his mobile royal palaces to Dune, an expression of his domination over the planet. While the position brings him a steady spice tax or bribe, he must balance it with the responsibility to pay the Spacing Guild’s fees to maintain affordable interstellar travel.

As House Corrino, wield influence over the other factions by manipulating the CHOAM market and the Landsraad. If all else fails, deploy the ruthless Sardaukar to squash your opposition.

As rulers of a galaxy-wide territory, the imperial councilors have ample experience in intrigue. Princess Irulan and Wensicia Corrino, daughters of Shaddam IV lend House Corrino politically sharp and insightful minds. Captain Aramsham is a Sardaukar officer, expert at commanding the most elite fighting force in the universe. Hasimir Fenring the assassin mentat is one of the deadliest fighters of the imperium and the closest friend of Shaddam IV.