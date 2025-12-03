Duran Duran launches retro portable tape player

Audio brand We Are Rewind has partnered with Duran Duran to launch a special-edition cassette player featuring a reissue of the Pop Trash album on cassette.

The £149 WE-001 Duran Duran Special Edition is billed as “a piece of art that perfectly captures the band’s iconic style and the era when their cassettes defined a generation.”

Despite its retro looks, the player includes bluetooth connectivity to ensure compatibility with modern headphones and speakers plus a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours.

The box also includes a belt clip and a pencil for those times you need to untangle and rewind a tricky tape.

Andrew Day, Duran Duran creative art director, designer and photographer, said: “When Pop Trash was originally released, the internet was in its infancy and streaming really wasn’t a thing.

“Who knew that 25 years later, a cassette player would be a fitting way to celebrate its anniversary. The team at ‘We Are Rewind’ bent over backwards to make sure this wonderful collaboration with the band was a truly fitting one.

“The result is something that’s a lot more ‘Pop’, and a lot less ‘Trash’. Over the moon and back with the result, and I’m pretty sure Liberace would approve”

We Are Rewind Founder and CEO Romain Boudruche added: ”Duran Duran always had a look, a sense of style and control of how they looked and how they sounded and their association with cassettes is clear.

“We’re delighted to work with the band and help music fans connect with the value of music and physical media in an age of streaming”.