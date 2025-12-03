SkyShowtime strikes partnership with Portugal’s NOS

SkyShowtime has announced a new partnership allowing customers of Portugal’s NOS to access the service and add the cost of a subscription to their regular TV bill.

In addition, NOS customers will be able to claim three months free access to SkyShowtime as part of the firm’s traditional Christmas special offers within the My NOS app.

SkyShowtime is Paramount and Comcast’s joint streaming service for European markets not served by either of the shareholders’ own streaming or TV services and is home to shows such as Landman, and The Day of the Jackal plus major movies including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Gladiator II and Wicked.

Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer at SkyShowtime, stated: “Our mission with partnerships is to provide the greatest number of viewers with convenient access to our distinctive and extensive selection of entertainment.

“The collaboration with NOS, one of the leading Portuguese television providers, is a prime example of this objective in action.”

Adriano Duarte Neves, Central Director of TV Content at NOS, added: “The launch of SkyShowtime at NOS represents another step in strengthening our premium entertainment offering.

“We want to continue ensuring that our customers have access to the best stories and productions in the world, with high quality, and a unique and easy-to-use multiplatform experience.”