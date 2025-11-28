We Are Rewind reveals new retro 80s boombox

by

Staff

Audio brand We Are Rewind are leaning into the growing sales of audio cassettes with a new portable player that “reimagines the iconic 80s boombox with a sleek, neo-retro design that truly stands out”.

The GB-001 boasts separate left and right woofers and tweeters which We Are Rewind say deliver “exceptional stereo sound” while its four Hi-Fi class loudspeakers “provide an huge 104 Watts of total power output.”

The device’s retro appearance includes two backlit VU meters plus physical switches, buttons and knobs but also masks a host of modern technology including Bluetooth 5.4 and a rechargeable, replaceable battery.

The inclusion of Bluetooth and 3.5mm input connectivity also allows it to connect to any audio source and double as a speaker. 

In the UK the device has an RRP of £379.

AUDIO 

  • Frequency response: 40 – 20,000 Hz
  • Two 32 W Rms / 4 Ohms Class D amplifiers for the woofers 
  • Two 20 W Rms / 6 Ohms Class D amplifiers for tweeters 
  • Total power: 104 W rms

BATTERY

  • User replaceable Built-in 14.8V 3000mAH Li-Ion battery pack
  • On speakers: 10 hours in tape mode and up to 15 hours in Aux mode
  • On headphones: 15 hours in tape mode and up to 28 hours in Aux mode

CASSETTE PLAYBACK

  • 2-track stereo playback
  • VU Meters for power monitoring
  • Frequency response: 40 – 12,500 Hz
  • Signal-to-noise ratio: >55 dB weighted
  • Distortion: THD <0.5%
  • Wow & Flutter: ~0.15% typ.
  • Headphones output power: 2×2 mWrms / 32 Ohms
  • Pitch adjustment accessible on the rear cover

CASSETTE RECORD

  • Stereo recording
  • Aux Input level: 200m Vrms
  • Frequency response: 40 – 11,500 Hz
  • Signal-to-noise ratio: >55 dB weighted
  • Distortion: THD <1%
  • VU Meters to adjust the recording level

POWER SOURCE

  • Built-in lithium-Ion rechargeable and user-replaceable battery 
  • Nominal voltage: ​ 14.8V
  • Nominal capacity: 3000mAH

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Line input stereo jack 3,5 mm 
  • Microphone input mono 1m Vrms
  • Headphones stereo jack 3.5mm

TOP PANEL CONTROLS

  • Source selection by rotary switch 
  • Volume control knob
  • Bass control knob
  • Treble control knob
  • Balance control knob
  • Type I – Type II selection by rotary switch
