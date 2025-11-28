We Are Rewind reveals new retro 80s boombox

Audio brand We Are Rewind are leaning into the growing sales of audio cassettes with a new portable player that “reimagines the iconic 80s boombox with a sleek, neo-retro design that truly stands out”.
The GB-001 boasts separate left and right woofers and tweeters which We Are Rewind say deliver “exceptional stereo sound” while its four Hi-Fi class loudspeakers “provide an huge 104 Watts of total power output.”
The device’s retro appearance includes two backlit VU meters plus physical switches, buttons and knobs but also masks a host of modern technology including Bluetooth 5.4 and a rechargeable, replaceable battery.
The inclusion of Bluetooth and 3.5mm input connectivity also allows it to connect to any audio source and double as a speaker.
In the UK the device has an RRP of £379.
AUDIO
- Frequency response: 40 – 20,000 Hz
- Two 32 W Rms / 4 Ohms Class D amplifiers for the woofers
- Two 20 W Rms / 6 Ohms Class D amplifiers for tweeters
- Total power: 104 W rms
BATTERY
- User replaceable Built-in 14.8V 3000mAH Li-Ion battery pack
- On speakers: 10 hours in tape mode and up to 15 hours in Aux mode
- On headphones: 15 hours in tape mode and up to 28 hours in Aux mode
CASSETTE PLAYBACK
- 2-track stereo playback
- VU Meters for power monitoring
- Frequency response: 40 – 12,500 Hz
- Signal-to-noise ratio: >55 dB weighted
- Distortion: THD <0.5%
- Wow & Flutter: ~0.15% typ.
- Headphones output power: 2×2 mWrms / 32 Ohms
- Pitch adjustment accessible on the rear cover
CASSETTE RECORD
- Stereo recording
- Aux Input level: 200m Vrms
- Frequency response: 40 – 11,500 Hz
- Signal-to-noise ratio: >55 dB weighted
- Distortion: THD <1%
- VU Meters to adjust the recording level
POWER SOURCE
- Built-in lithium-Ion rechargeable and user-replaceable battery
- Nominal voltage: 14.8V
- Nominal capacity: 3000mAH
CONNECTIVITY
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Line input stereo jack 3,5 mm
- Microphone input mono 1m Vrms
- Headphones stereo jack 3.5mm
TOP PANEL CONTROLS
- Source selection by rotary switch
- Volume control knob
- Bass control knob
- Treble control knob
- Balance control knob
- Type I – Type II selection by rotary switch