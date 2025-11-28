We Are Rewind reveals new retro 80s boombox

Audio brand We Are Rewind are leaning into the growing sales of audio cassettes with a new portable player that “reimagines the iconic 80s boombox with a sleek, neo-retro design that truly stands out”.

The GB-001 boasts separate left and right woofers and tweeters which We Are Rewind say deliver “exceptional stereo sound” while its four Hi-Fi class loudspeakers “provide an huge 104 Watts of total power output.”

The device’s retro appearance includes two backlit VU meters plus physical switches, buttons and knobs but also masks a host of modern technology including Bluetooth 5.4 and a rechargeable, replaceable battery.

The inclusion of Bluetooth and 3.5mm input connectivity also allows it to connect to any audio source and double as a speaker.

In the UK the device has an RRP of £379.

AUDIO

Frequency response: 40 – 20,000 Hz

Two 32 W Rms / 4 Ohms Class D amplifiers for the woofers

Two 20 W Rms / 6 Ohms Class D amplifiers for tweeters

Total power: 104 W rms

BATTERY

User replaceable Built-in 14.8V 3000mAH Li-Ion battery pack

On speakers: 10 hours in tape mode and up to 15 hours in Aux mode

On headphones: 15 hours in tape mode and up to 28 hours in Aux mode

CASSETTE PLAYBACK

2-track stereo playback

VU Meters for power monitoring

Frequency response: 40 – 12,500 Hz

Signal-to-noise ratio: >55 dB weighted

Distortion: THD <0.5%

Wow & Flutter: ~0.15% typ.

Headphones output power: 2×2 mWrms / 32 Ohms

Pitch adjustment accessible on the rear cover

CASSETTE RECORD

Stereo recording

Aux Input level: 200m Vrms

Frequency response: 40 – 11,500 Hz

Signal-to-noise ratio: >55 dB weighted

Distortion: THD <1%

VU Meters to adjust the recording level

POWER SOURCE

Built-in lithium-Ion rechargeable and user-replaceable battery

Nominal voltage: ​ 14.8V

Nominal capacity: 3000mAH

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.4

Line input stereo jack 3,5 mm

Microphone input mono 1m Vrms

Headphones stereo jack 3.5mm

TOP PANEL CONTROLS