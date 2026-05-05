Beth and Rip return in Dutton Ranch trailer

(L-R): Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

The Yellowstone story continues in this trailer for Dutton Ranch in which series stalwarts Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) move to Texas to establish the next chapter of their lives.

As the couple fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.

In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Dutton Ranch also stars Ed Harris, Annette Bening, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, and Natalie Alyn Lind.

The series launches on Paramount+ on May 15h with its first two episodes.