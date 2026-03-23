Paramount+ sets debut date for Dutton Ranch

The next stage of the Yellowstone saga will debut on Paramount+ from Friday, May 15th.

Moving the action to Texas, Dutton Ranch sees Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprise their roles as Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

As the duo fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.

In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

The series also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the show was created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan.