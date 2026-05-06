BBC to repeat Neighbours on its advert funded UK streaming app

Image: Freemantle

Forty years after it first brought the show to UK audiences, the BBC is set to repeat the earliest episodes of Australian soap Neighbours.

The show’s first 420 episodes – spanning its first two years – are set to air from July on U, the BBC’s advert-funded streaming service, and its U&Drama channel.

Both outlets are part of UKTV, the BBC’s wholly owned and highly profitable portfolio of subscription and advertising funded channels for UK audiences.

The repeat run will return audiences to Ramsay Street in its earliest and most influential era, as the lives of the Ramsay and Robinson families unfold and viewers meet for the first time a set of characters who would become icons of the 1980s.

115 episodes will launch as a boxset, with 5 more episodes added every week. Rights to the episodes were secured in a deal with series owners Fremantle.

Emma Tibbetts, UKTV’s Director of Programming for Scripted commented: “Neighbours is one of television’s most iconic and enduring dramas, and we’re thrilled to bring the back-catalogue to U.

“This acquisition further expands the breadth of scripted entertainment available on our free streaming service, strengthening our growing slate of global IP.

“We can’t wait for both long‑time fans and new audiences to rediscover the series in its entirety.”

Louise Toner, VP Distribution UK and Ireland, International, for Fremantle, said: “Neighbours is a truly iconic series, loved across generations. We’re thrilled to partner with UKTV to bring its classic episodes and unforgettable characters back to audiences old and new.”