Latest Yellowstone spin-off confirmed for SkyShowtime

SkyShowtime, Paramount and Comcast’s joint streaming service in more than 20 European markets, is set to be the exclusive home of Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals (Marshals: A Yellowstone Story) when it debuts next year.

The series follows Yellowstone’s Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he joins an elite US marshals law enforcement unit.

It joins the previously announced spinoffs Dutton Ranch, which sees Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, and The Madison starring Golden Globewinner Michelle Pfeiffer alongside Kurt Russell on the service.

SkyShowtime is available direct-to-consumer via apps on Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon’s Fire TV range.

Subscribers will also be able to watch a host of Hollywood movies this Christmas including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How to Train Your Dragon and The Naked Gun.

And in 2026 the service will bring fans the latest new seasons of Dexter: Resurrection, Lioness, MobLand, The Agency, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Tulsa King.

Kai Finke, Chief Content Officer at SkyShowtime said: “We are incredibly excited for the continued expansion of our truly fantastic content pipeline providing SkyShowtime members with even more great entertainment to choose from.”