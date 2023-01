Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is this week’s best selling film

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “Black Adam,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures. © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dwayne Johnson’s DC superhero movie Black Adam debuts at Number 1 in this week’s Official Film Chart while Halloween Ends rises 19 places to Number 2 following its release on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD.

Last week’s Number 1 Elvis, which has just scooped eight Oscar nods, including Best Film and Best Actor for Austin Butler, slips to third place while The Banshees Of Inisherin rises one to 4.

As Top Gun: Maverick falls to fifth place, Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train rises thirteen places to sixth following strong digital sales.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is also up four (10) and The Menu makes a debut at Number 9.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 25th January 2022