EA confirms plans for future of its F1 gaming franchise

EA says it’ll bring the full 2026 Formula One World Championship to EA Sports F1 25 via a paid add-on, adding new cars, sporting regulations, teams, and drivers to align the game with the 2026 season.

It’s also been confirmed that the gaming giant will bring players a “reimagined & more expansive EA Sports F1” game in 2027.

This will offer a “deeply authentic and innovative representation of the action and thrill of Formula 1, reimagined into a more expansive experience with new ways to play for fans around the world.”

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at developers Codemasters, said: “F1 25 has been an incredible success, fuelled by the passion of fans and the energy of the sport.

“With Formula 1’s momentum on and off the track, now is the perfect time for us to look ahead and build for the future. We’re fully committed to the EA Sports F1 franchise.

“Our multi-year plan extends this year’s excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world.”