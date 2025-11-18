Ryan Gosling stars in new Project Hail Mary trailer

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in PROJECT HAIL MARY, from Amazon MGM Studios. Photo credit: Jonathan Olley

Project Hail Mary, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller’s big screen adaption of the novel from The Martian author Andy Weir, has a second trailer.

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there.

As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out.

He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction, but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Starring alongside Gosling are Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub.

The film, which is directed by Lord and Miller and written by Drew Goddard, is being brought to cinemas “soon”.