Sony and NHL strike multiyear technology partnership

Sony and the NHL have announced a new multiyear global technology partnership which will see them collaborate on evolving “the NHL experience for fans, as well as NHL coaches, officials, players and broadcasters”.

The tie-up will involve increasing Sony’s Beyond Sports’ production of NHL animated data visualisations, broadening usage of the firm’s Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking technologies, and investing in various Sony products and technologies “that will bring NHL fans closer to the game than ever before”.

“Partnering with Sony, a best-in-class industry leader, will help further the goals of our technology efforts to engage passionate NHL fans around the globe,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation.

“Advancing the development and implementation of technology on and off the ice is a key priority for the League, and this partnership will highlight the impact of Sony’s groundbreaking work in several of our key initiatives, such as NHL EDGE Puck & Player Tracking and animated programming, to bring fans closer to our great game and showcase the NHL as a worldwide technology leader.”

Sander J. Schouten, Managing Director at Sony’s Beyond Sports, added: “Our partnership with the NHL is more than a collaboration — it’s a shared commitment to innovation, creativity, and cutting-edge technology.

“We’ve pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in sport tech, delivering exciting, data-driven innovations that are not only redefining how sport is consumed but together, with the wider Sony Sports Businesses, are establishing new benchmarks for the entire industry.”

Theresa Alesso, President of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics, said: “From imaging and broadcast to some of the world’s most advanced data visualization and tracking innovations, Sony remains committed to helping create the future of sports through technology.

“This partnership builds upon a successful history of collaborations between the NHL and Sony, and we are excited to reinforce our commitment to the game, fans, and players.”