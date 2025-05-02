East German Western The Sons Of Great Bear set for UK Blu-ray debut

The Sons Of Great Bear, the groundbreaking East German Western directed by Josef Mach, is heading to Blu-ray in July as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.
The film will be available from July 21st as a Limited edition of 2000 copies exclusively featuring an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet.
Adapted from Liselotte Welskopf-Henrich’s book series of the same name, the film stars Gojko Mitić as Tokei-Ihto, a Native American warrior belonging to a Dakota tribe.
As a young man, Tokei-Ihto witnesses his father’s murder at the hands of Jim Fred Clark (Jiří Vršťala), alias “Red Fox,” a scout who suspects there is gold to be found on the Dakota lands.
Later, Tokei-Ihto is forced to defend his people from Red Fox as he tries to take possession of the gold by any means necessary.
Followed by the likes of Trail of the Falcon, Ulzana, Blood Brothers and Severino, The Sons of Great Bear made a star of Gojko Mitić and launched an entire series of Westerns at DEFA – East Germany’s state-operated studio.
Features:
- Limited to 2000 copies
- Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Colin Murdoch
- Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on The Sons of Great Bear and DEFA’s approach to the Western by Mariana Ivanova, Academic Director of the DEFA Film Library
- The Sons of Great Bear presented in 1080p HD from a 2K restoration of the original camera negative by the DEFA Foundation
- Optional English subtitles, newly revised for this release
- New audio commentary by Western scholar Jenny Barrett
- World Wide West – new discussion of The Sons of Great Bear in a global context with Austin Fisher, author of Radical Frontiers in the Spaghetti Western
- Homelands – new video essay on the depiction of Native American life in The Sons of Great Bear by Lee Broughton, author of The Euro-Western
- Eyewitness Report on The Sons of Great Bear – archival newsreel featuring a report on the making of DEFA’s first Western
- New Masters of Cinema trailer
- Original theatrical trailer