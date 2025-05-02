High Noon to make 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray debut

Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly’s Oscar winning western High Noon is getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release as part of Eureka Entertainment’s Masters of Cinema series.

It will be available from 28 July 2025 in a limited edition of 2000 copies.

Directed by Fred Zinnemann, the film is one of the most influential and iconic Westerns ever made.

In an Oscar-winning performance, Gary Cooper stars as small-town Marshal Will Kane.

Preparing to retire and ride off into the sunset with bride Amy (Kelly), his plans are derailed when he learns outlaw Frank Miller (Ian MacDonald) and his brutal gang are headed to the town.

High Noon then follows Kane in real time as he tries to assemble a posse – but the townspeople are reluctant to help him and Amy, a pacifist who abhors violence, wants him to simply walk away.

But as high noon approaches, Kane realises he must do the right thing, with or without help.