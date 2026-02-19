ESPN’s On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing lands on Disney+ UK

Disney+ subscribers in the UK can now stream a five-part ESPN series following the world’s most elite ski racers across the 2025-26 season and 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Dimon and produced by Bright North USA and the International Ski & Snowboard Federation in partnership with Stifel U.S. Ski Team and Team USA, On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing follows Olympic champions – including Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Marco Odermatt, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen – as they navigate the dramatic landscapes of Europe and North America on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup circuit.

The series explores their personal journeys, on and off the snow, and the culture of the sport as they endure the grind of a global season in pursuit of Olympic gold.

Dimon said: “On the Edge is about seeing past the polished surface and dropping into the real line of World Cup racing—the grind of travel, the toll of injuries, the pressure, and the mindset it takes to be and stay at that level.

“By following athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt, Lindsey Vonn, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen through a global season, the series captures the human side of the sport as they push toward the ultimate run of their careers: the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.”

FIS President Johan Eliasch added: “On the Edge captures not only how alpine ski racing is evolving as a truly global sport, but also why it remains so extraordinary.

“Set against some of the most dramatic landscapes in the world, this series tells the human stories behind the speed, risk and precision of World Cup racing — the dedication, resilience and passion that define our athletes far beyond the finish line.”