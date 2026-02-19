Data shows top streaming libraries are becoming less US-centric

The percentage of US produced programming on the five global streaming services is declining according to the latest update from Gracenote’s Data Hub.

Updated quarterly and drawing on Gracenote’s Global Video Data tool, the Hub provides insight into the content available on leading global subscription streaming services and FAST channels.

According to the latest update, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ have all continued to increase the amount of content they offer subscribers.

However the data reveals that the origin of that content is continuing to change, with the amount of US content now standing at 41.9% of the total library – down from 44.7% a year ago.

While the volume of US originated content has increased, it’s been outstripped by the ongoing growth in non-US content.

Many of the biggest streamers have significant production hubs outside the US and many of their biggest shows, including Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings Of Power, Apple TV’s Slow Horses, and Netflix’s The Diplomat, are produced outside the country.

The Gracenote data also shows that American produced shows and movies now make up less than one-third (31.9%) of Netflix content – the lowest proportion of any of the leading services.

It also suggests a growing appetite for non-Western content among commissioners and viewers.

South Korea is now the second-largest production country on Netflix, with the nation’s shows making up 9.8% of the catalogue – up from 8.1% in January 2025 – with Japan sitting just behind in third place with 9.5% (from 6.5% a year ago).

Having been the tenth largest source of content for Prime Video last year, Japan is now the fourth and is beaten only by the US, UK and India.

Across all the services, Japanese shows and films now account for 6.1% of content – more than doubling from 3% in January 2025.

The declining percentage of US content is also seen on FAST channels where it accounted for 38% of the available libraries – down from 42% a year ago.

As with SVOD services, the volume of US made content on the channels has increased, but not to the extent that content from other countries has.

Japanese content is now the fastest growing on FAST, increasing by a third in the last year.