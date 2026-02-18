New deals expand The 1% Club to 15 territories worldwide

Image: BBC Studios

Magnum Media’s hit quiz show The 1% Club has clocked up two more international sales, to Sweden’s SVT and Italy’s Mediaset, taking it to 15 territories worldwide.

Created by Magnum’s Andy Auerbach and Dean Nabarro, the show tests how contestants’ brains work through a series of questions based on a scientific survey of the general public.

Gameplay starts with the questions answered correctly by the largest number of the survey sample and progresses through to a final challenge which only the cleverest 1% answered correctly.

The quiz debuted in the UK, where it airs on ITV and is currently midway through its fifth season, with international format sales handled by BBC Studios – the broadcaster’s global production and sales business.

Fox has renewed the US version for a third season; the German edition has so far aired for four seasons; Spain’s Antena 3 has aired two seasons; in France the local version hit a new high of 3.3m viewers for its fourth season; and Israel has commissioned its third season.

Beyond TV the brand has launched a digital extension on Smart TV platform Game.City and a Nintendo Switch version is coming soon while in the UK The Telegraph newspaper recently launched a daily game of The 1% Club for its subscribers.

Matt Forde, President of BBC Studios Global Productions, said: “The 1% Club is a truly global success. A fantastically consistent ratings hit wherever it plays that entertains primetime audiences with its playful and highly engaging format.

“Since launching in 2022, the show’s mix of wit, tension and mass appeal has helped it reach 15 territories, proving its power as a must-watch, multi-platform, entertainment quiz brand. We’re excited to be partnering with broadcasters in Sweden and Italy as the format continues to entertain viewers around the world.”

Andy Auerbach of Magnum Media commented: “Hitting 15 territories is a proud moment and reflects the format’s versatility and broad appeal. We’re thrilled to extend the brand even further through digital platforms and new markets.”