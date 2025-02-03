Warner Bros. Discovery sets out 2025 winter sports coverage plans

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe is starting the countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 with extensive live coverage of seven winter sports World Championships events.

This week sees the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships and WBD platforms, including discovery+, Max and Eurosport, will bring fans 31 hours of live coverage.

The action then moves to Lenzerheide, Switzerland from 11 February for the IBU Biathlon World Championships where WBD with fans promised 14 hours of live coverage.

Eurosport will cap off its February World Championship coverage with the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway, bringing 48 hours of Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, and Nordic Combined Skiing to screens starting on 26 February.

It will also broadcast the Figure Skating, Snowboard and Freestyle Skiing, Curling, and Ski Mountaineering World Championships in March. Additionally, coverage of winter World Cup and other top-class events will continue across 12 sports.

Last week it was revealed that Eurosport will be folded into TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland from the end of this month.

It’s also recently been confirmed that streaming service Max, which brings together the latest series and films from WBD’s various studios including HBO and Warner Bros, will launch in the UK in 2026.

The service will be available to all UK households as a standalone subscription on major smart TVs and streaming devices from Apple, Amazon and Roku. It will also be included in Sky TV packages.

Scott Young, Group SVP Production, Content and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are thrilled to showcase the defining events of this year’s winter sports season where new champions will emerge on the road to Milano Cortina 2026.

“Our wall-to-wall winter sports coverage will take viewers on another unforgettable journey, ensuring the epic stories from every major competition is told through the voices of our experts and the athletes competing.



“With just one year to go, our commitment to uncovering the stories that will shape the next Winter Olympics is unwavering. We’ve brought together some of the greatest names in winter sports to deliver world-class analysis, insight, and entertainment, ensuring our audiences are immersed in every key moment ahead of the Games.

“And after the incredible success of Paris 2024, these Games represent another opportunity to supercharge the growth of Max as WBD will once again deliver an unbeatable viewing experience combined with local content and storytelling.”

All 2025 Winter Sports World Championship events broadcast on WBD platforms: