EE’s 5G coverage now reaches 50% of the UK population

EE says it’s become the first network to offer 5G coverage to 50% of the UK population and has reached the milestone ahead of its target date.

The news comes as the firm announces new or improved coverage in major UK holiday destinations, including Blackpool, Clacton-on-Sea, Clitheroe, Eastbourne, Exeter, Falmouth, Hastings, Inverness, Morecambe, Pontypridd, Poole, St Austell and Tiverton.

EE has pledged to offer 5G anywhere in the UK by 2028 through a mixture of its macro network and ‘on demand’ solutions.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “Today’s milestone is a huge achievement in our 5G journey. EE was the first network to launch 5G in the UK and now we’re the first mobile network operator to take the technology to 50% of the UK population.

“Our ambitions for 5G don’t stop here. We’ll continue to invest in our network to provide our customers with unrivalled connectivity.”