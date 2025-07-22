HBO Max now live in 12 more European markets

HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service which brings together content from its various movie and TV studios plus Eurosport, is now live in 12 new countries.

From today, viewers in Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Tajikistan have access to the service’s mix of films, TV series and sports.

The expansion means the service is now live in 90 markets, with further launches to come, including the UK where it’s set to arrive early next year.

Content varies between markets but viewers can expect to see major new films from Warner Bros. and original original commissions from HBO alongside hit series and films from the firm’s back catalogue.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “With the addition of these 12 new countries, we are rapidly approaching availability in 100 markets worldwide, with major launches still to come early next year in Germany, Italy, and the U.K. HBO Max is enjoying a year of great momentum as we see amazing programming ahead and further expansion.”