EE adds AppleCare to iPhone insurance add-ons

New and upgrading EE customers who take out the network’s Full Cover or Damage Cover mobile insurance add-on with an iPhone will now get AppleCare included.

Damage Cover starts from £5.99 per month and entitles customers to a next day replacement device or a repair by Apple experts. It covers accidental damage of the handset and any original charging accessories provided with the phone.

Full Cover insurance, available from £9.49 per month, offers all the features of Damage Cover, plus next day replacement for loss of the handset and a premium accessories bundle worth £39.99 on selected devices.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, BT Consumer said: “At EE, we know how important it is for our customers to be able to stay connected, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that we’ll now be offering unique AppleCare Services as part of our insurance packages.

“This is the next step in the evolution of our relationship with Apple, following on from our Full Works Plan for iPhone last year.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing collaboration with Apple to offer our customers the best of Apple’s services and devices with the UK’s No.1 network.”