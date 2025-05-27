Apple rolls out ‘Tap to Pay’ to 8 more European countries

Image: Apple

Apple has expanded availability of its ‘Tap to Pay on iPhone’ feature to eight more European markets, enabling retailers and merchants to easily accept in-person, contactless payments with just an iPhone and payment processor app.

The feature is delivered in collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks and eliminates the need to use any additional hardware, such as a payment terminal.

At checkout the customer simply needs to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone or Apple Watch, or other digital wallets near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is supported on iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version and works with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa.

The service launched in the UK two years ago and was recently expanded to a host of other European markets.

From today, support is now available for the following countries and payment platforms: