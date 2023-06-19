Wimbledon – EE and Nokia deploy small cells to boost 4G network for tennis fans and residents 

EE has teamed up with Nokia to enhance its 4G network in the Wimbledon area, helping to ensure both visitors to this summer’s tennis championships and local residents can enjoy reliable connections.

The network has deployed new small cells – essentially scaled down mobile masts – which can boost coverage and minimise congestion when and area is busy.

The Wimbledon installation of small cells is one of over 600 such deployments nationwide in major towns and cities, as well as tourism hotspots.

Advanced network analytics help to identify where sites are required, with EE then taking advantage of existing street furniture such as BT’s iconic red telephone boxes to install the cells. Trials are also ongoing to ensure that all sites can be upgraded to accommodate EE’s 5G network in the future.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at BT Group, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Nokia to bring enhanced 4G mobile capacity to Wimbledon.

“With over half a million visitors expected over the course of two weeks in July, our new small cell deployments will alleviate congestion and ensure that EE customers continue to benefit from the speed, reliability and accessibility of London’s best mobile network.”