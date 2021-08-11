EE Android customers can now get inclusive Netflix as part of their tariff perks

EE is now offering the option of inclusive Netflix to customers taking an Android handset on one of its Smart plans – tariffs which allow customers to pick one or more bundled perks as part of their monthly bill.

Customers who pick Netflix as their Smart benefit receive the streaming service’s Basic plan worth £5.99 per month, but can upgrade to its Standard (HD) or Premium (UHD) plans with the difference between the cost of their chosen plan and the Basic option being charged to their monthly mobile bill.

The network says existing Netflix customers can keep their current account as part of a “seamless set up experience” which will end their direct payments and switch billing to their EE account.

EE has also announced plans to bring its Full Works plan to Android customers this summer following a launch for iPhone users last year, allowing customers who purchase a selected range of Android devices to choose three Smart benefits simultaneously – including Netflix, Apple Music and the BT Sport Ultimate app.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE said: “We’re constantly looking for ways to offer our customers the best experience when using our award-winning network and as part of this we look to partner with the most innovative companies in the world.

“By joining forces with Netflix, customers will now be able to access a wealth of high quality video content in more places than any other network.

“We’re also extending our Full Works plan, so customers with Android smartphones can experience the very best of what EE has to offer in one convenient mobile package.”