EE announces festive contract and SIM-only deals

EE has announced a range of deals across some of its most sought-after devices, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 13, with selected deals including a Samsung Chromebook 4 for no additional cost.

The deals are available in-store, online and over the phone starting from December 22nd until January 26th.

Pay Monthly Handset & Sim Only Plans

Samsung

Samsung S22 – save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £47 per month for 24 months with 125GB of monthly data, unlimited minutes, and texts – customers are eligible to receive Samsung Chromebook 4 for no additional cost (RRP £299)

Samsung S22 Ultra – save £288 – £30 upfront cost, £72 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts – customers are eligible to receive Samsung Chromebook 4 for no additional cost (RRP £299)

Samsung Z Flip 4 – save £192 – £30 upfront cost, £63 per month for 24 months with 125GB of monthly data, minutes, and texts – customers can claim a £300 Adidas voucher

Oppo

Oppo X5 Pro – save £356 – £20 upfront cost, £60 per month for 24 months with unlimited full speed monthly data, minutes, and texts – customers are eligible to claim a Oppo Pad Air for no additional cost (RRP £239)

Apple

iPhone 13 – save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £58 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts

Google

Google Pixel 7 Pro – save £240 – £10 upfront cost, £56 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts

Google Pixel 6A – save £192 – £0 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 125GB of monthly data, unlimited minutes, and texts

Sim Only

Get 3 months half price on 150GB monthly data sim for just £12, saving £36

Get 6 months half price on unlimited monthly data sim for just £14, saving £84

Connected Tablets & Laptops

The network is also offering selected connected laptops and tablets at discounted rates for existing EE customers via its stores and telesales channels:

Samsung Tab S8 Ultra – save £216 – £63 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan – customers are eligible to claim a £150 Adidas voucher

Samsung A7 Lite – save £43.20 – £14.40 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro – save £216 – £76.50 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

Samsung Galaxy Book – save £216 – £45 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

Samsung Chromebook 2 360 – save £172.80 – £28.80 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

Connected Smart Watches

Fitness fans can pick from a range of deals on Google, Apple and Samsung smart watches:

Google

Google Pixel Watch – save £144 – £22 per month on an Essential Plan

Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 – save £144 – £22 per month on an Essential Plan

Samsung

Samsung Watch 5 – save £48 – £18 per month on an Essential Plan – customers can also claim a £75 Adidas voucher

Samsung Watch 5 Pro – save £48 – £24 per month on an Essential Plan – customers are eligible to claim a £75 Adidas voucher

Samsung Watch 4 Classic – save £96 – £24 per month on an Essential Plan

Samsung Watch 4 – save £48 – £16 per month on an Essential Plan

For more details visit ee.co.uk