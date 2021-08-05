EE announces up to 6 months free Apple Fitness+ offer plus new PAYG mobile data plans

Image: Apple.

EE is offering customers who add an Apple Watch to their account up to 6 free months access to Apple Fitness+.

Launched last December, Fitness+ combines studio-style workouts on the user’s iPhone, iPad and Apple TV with metrics from the watch to deliver what Apple bills as “a first-of-its kind personalised and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them.”

The offer is available to any EE customer who purchases an Apple Watch Series 6 or SE on an EE Paired Watch plan. Visit ee.co.uk to find out more.

The network has also launched two new pay as you go (PAYG) Connected Data SIM packs, designed for connected tablets, laptops or mobile broadband devices

Available on their own or bundled with 4GEE WiFi devices, PAYG Connected Data SIMs hold a preloaded data allowance, starting from £30 for 30GB over two months, to £50 for 120GB over 12 months, plus options for 30-day data add-ons and subscription packages.