EE becomes first network to bundle Apple One with monthly mobile plan

Image: Apple

EE is now including Apple One, which bundles access to the iPhone maker’s music and video streaming services plus its gaming library and iCloud storage feature, with its Full Works plan for iPhone.

The network, which is revamping its monthly mobile packages, is the first in the world to offer Apple One as part of a mobile package.

Available with an iPhone or as a SIM only plan, customers who take out the new EE Full Works plan for iPhone will receive unlimited mobile data plus inclusive access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of storage with iCloud+.

Customers will also receive a Roam Abroad Pass, allowing them to access their plan’s allowance in the EU, USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Apple One is also available as an inclusive Smart Benefit for just an additional £5 per month to customers with an iPhone on EE’s new All Rounder Plan.

Both the All Rounder and Full Works plans for iPhone customers receive WiFi Coverage Boost extending mobile coverage to over 150,000 securely encrypted BT WiFi hotspots, as well as Device Care Extras, including Annual Device Check-up and £10 to spend on cases and screen protectors, at no extra cost.

Those who take out their iPhone from EE will also benefit from an Extended Warranty for the lifetime of their contract until they upgrade or leave, as well as Upgrade Anytime, letting them swap their existing phone as often as they like.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE said: “We always strive to offer customers great benefits as well as compelling content from world-leading partners, so they can make the most from their smartphone experience on the UK’s best 4G and 5G network.

“With the addition of Apple One to our Full Works plan – iPhone customers can not only benefit from getting the best of EE, but also amazing Apple services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ exclusively in one mobile package for the first time.”