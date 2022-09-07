EE boosts 5G coverage in 14 towns and cities

EE has boosted its 5G coverage in 14 towns and cities across the UK and extended its 5G coverage footprint to a further 14 UK towns.

The firm is rolling out 5G 2100 MHz spectrum on sites that were previously used to provide 3G signals, boosting indoor coverage and offering more 5G capacity in busy areas. The upgrade will benefit customers in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff, Belfast, Newport, Perth, Kilmarnock, Eastbourne, Scunthorpe, Chesterfield and Wellingborough.

The 14 new towns and cities being brought into EE’s 5G network coverage are: Bradford, Kidderminster, Peterborough, Bedford, Luton, Southampton, Newport, Dewsbury, Sutton in Ashfield , Newcastle-under-Lyme, Hemel Hempstead, East Kilbride, Bridgend and Carlisle.

The improvements follow the recent launch of a new range of smartphone plans.

Christian Thrane, Managing Director of Consumer Marketing, EE said: “To provide customers with the best smartphone experience, we are continually upgrading and expanding our 5G network.

“By increasing capacity, our customers will get faster speeds and an even more reliable experience.

“When combined with the enhanced benefits and services our great new pay monthly packages offer – then for those planning to get a new 5G smartphone, the message is simple: there’s only one UK network that offers the best smartphone experience.”