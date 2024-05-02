EE brings new ‘Experience’ retail format to Bristol

EE has rolled out its new ‘Experience’ retail format to Bristol where shoppers at its Cabot Circus store will be able to access face-to-face advice and guidance on the latest connected tech.

The format uses four specially designed zones to help customers visualise their connected lives across four key areas – work, home, learning and gaming:

Welcome Zone: A welcoming and dynamic shopfront, featuring a digital window canvas, letting customers see the latest product launches and in-store offers before they even step inside.

Gaming Zone: Featuring the most up-to-date games and consoles, customers can level up their gaming experience in-store. EE Guides will offer expert advice on bundles and plans, allowing shoppers to unlock their inner gamer.

Basecamp: An inviting area for customers to sit down at one of the work benches and collaborative worktops and catch up on emails, or chat to EE Guides about products, services and repairs, all while enjoying a complimentary cup of coffee.

Tech Live: Consumers can shop with confidence, testing out tech before making a purchase. The newest tech is on display and is refreshed regularly, with visitors able to browse and purchase online.

Asif Aziz OBE, Retail Director at EE, said: “As part of our commitment to support Britain’s high streets through innovative, experience-driven retail concepts, we have pledged to invest £6 million in ten new Experience stores over the next year, with Bristol being the first location to open in the South West.

“Our ambition is to be the most personal, customer-focused brand in the UK. With our new Experience store, we’re bringing this to life, sharing the latest innovations with the local community in Bristol and helping them to visualise their own personal connected lives in store.”