EE launches new Experience store in Westfield, Stratford City

EE is opening its latest ‘Experience’ store at London’s Westfield Stratford City shopping centre this week

The format uses four specially designed zones to help customers visualise their connected lives across four key areas – work, home, learning and gaming.

Customers can see new product launches, access in-store offers, get help from EE Guides to level up their gaming experience, check out new devices before making a purchase, or pause and sit down to catch up on emails while enjoying a complimentary cup of coffee.

The Stratford store opens in Westfield Stratford City at 11am on Wednesday 17th July and follows a rollout of the format which includes Westfield London and Bristol’s Cabot Circus. A further 9 Experience stores are set to open this year.

Asif Aziz OBE, Retail Director at EE, said: “A year on from the launch of our flagship Studio we are opening the doors to London’s second Experience store in Westfield Stratford City, one of the busiest shopping centres in London and a vibrant area where technology plays a crucial role in everyday life.

“Our new store breaks the mould of what it means to do retail in the telco space and is one of our seven new stores bringing experiential retail to communities throughout the UK.

“Our Stratford Experience store marks an important addition to our retail offering, and we look forward to welcoming East Londoners to the new location, where they can expect the most personal customer service, expert support from our EE Guides and the latest launches in connected technology.”

Chris Betts, General Manager at Westfield Stratford City said: “Following the successful launch of EE’s flagship Studio in Westfield London last year, we’re excited that EE has chosen Westfield Stratford City for its second London location.

“Our shoppers are avid tech enthusiasts, and this new store will provide them with exceptional products and personalised customer service right at their doorstep. We can’t wait for the local community to experience the new EE store and explore the latest in connected technology firsthand.”