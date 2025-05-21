EE brings ‘Experience’ retail format to Nottingham

Image: EE

This week sees the opening of EE’s latest ‘Experience store’ in Nottingham’s Victoria Centre.

The format, which is rolling out to locations across the UK, showcases technology across four key areas – work, home, learning and gaming – allowing shoppers to see how connected tech can enhance their everyday lives.

Customers can see new product launches, access in-store offers, get help from EE Guides to level up their gaming experience, try out new devices, or just catch up on emails while enjoying a complimentary cup of coffee.

The new store opens on May 22nd when footballing legend Viv Anderson MBE will be on hand to cut the ribbon and welcome the first visitors.

Anderson said: “As a techie and someone born and raised in Nottingham, I’m thrilled that EE has opened a new space in the heart of the city. Innovative spaces like this give people the opportunity to get hands-on with the technology that’s shaping our future.

“Nottingham has always been full of talent and creativity, and with the support of EE’s in-store Guides, anyone can seek tailored advice to make the most out of their tech and devices. I can’t wait to see how it sparks ambition in the next generation.”

Asif Aziz, Retail Director at EE, added: “We are committed to continue reinvigorating the British high street through another multi-million-pound investment to transform our stores into exciting experiential spaces for shoppers, of which Nottingham is our first of the year.

“Our new EE Experience store is a space for shoppers to explore, learn, and feel confident with technology, with our expert in-store guides always on hand to support customers at every step of their tech journey. We can’t wait to welcome the first visitors”.