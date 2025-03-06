TNT Sports to air Michael Johnson’s new Grand Slam Track league

Warner Bros. Discovery has struck a multi-year deal to bring Grand Slam Track, the new elite track league launched by Olympic legend Michael Johnson, to viewers across Europe & Asia.

The league features 24 races across 12 event groups per ‘Slam’ – including Sprints, Distance, and Hurdles –- with two hours of live coverage produced by the host broadcaster at each meeting for fans around the world.

Four Slams will be held in 2025 in Kingston, Jamaica (National Stadium); Miami, Florida (Miramar’s Ansin Sports Complex); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Franklin Field); and Los Angeles, California (Drake Stadium).

Athletes set to compete include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, and Quincy Hall (USA); Josh Kerr, Daryll Neita, Dina Asher-Smith, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain); Oblique Seville, Nickisha Pryce and Ackera Nugent (Jamaica)

The line-up also includes many other global superstars such as Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka, and France’s Sasha Zhoya, Clément Ducos, and Cyréna Samba-Mayela.

Viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch all the action on TNT Sports while Eurosport will be the competition’s home in the rest of Europe and Asia. Full coverage will also be available live and on-demand on Max and discovery+, WBD’s streaming apps.

Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are particularly excited about this new innovative format for a much-loved sport.

“Track remains the king of Olympics sports, consistently attracting the largest audiences through nail-biting races and intense athletic performances from some of the biggest personalities in sport.

“Our ambition to continue telling the inspiring stories of these athletes between Olympic cycles is matched by Michael Johnson and the Grand Slam Track competition.

“We can’t wait to work in partnership to scale coverage of this exciting new world-class athletics competition to fans all around the world through our premium channel and platform portfolio.”

Michael Johnson, CEO & Commissioner of Grand Slam Track, said: “We are delighted to partner with our friends at Warner Bros. Discovery to bring Grand Slam Track to fans across Europe and Asia.

“Since our launch, we’ve had a huge amount of support from our great fans on these continents.

“We set out to ensure our broadcasts were easily accessible for fans around the world, and wanted to make sure our Racers had a platform on which they could perform, entertain, and grow their fanbases.

“This deal ensures that is reality, and we can’t wait to get started in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 4th.”.