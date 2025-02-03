EE reveals February 2025 deals on broadband, TV and mobile

EE is running deals on its Broadband, TV and Mobile packages, including savings on full fibre broadband, smart watches, tablets, iPhone and handsets from Samsung and Google.
All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone.
EE Broadband Deals available from 1st – 13th February
- EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 150 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £48)
- Full Fibre 500 (Average download speeds of 500 Mbps): £34.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £131)
EE TV Deals available from 1st – 13th February
EE Big Sport: £0 upfront cost, post + packaging and FREE on apple TV box, £38 a month (Save £240)
Includes all 12 Sky Sports channels, all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium.
EE Sport: £0 upfront cost, post + packaging and FREE on apple TV box, £19 a month (Save £96)
Includes: All TNT Sports channels and discovery+ Premium.
Connected Device Deals available until February 27th
- Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) with 4GB Essentials data – £25 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £72)
- Samsung Watch Ultra (47mm) with 4GB Essentials data – £24 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £288)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with 5GB Essentials data – £19.80 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan. (Save £129.60)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 5GB Essentials data – £23.40 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan. (Save £302.40)
EE Mobile Deals available from 1st – 27th February
- Apple iPhone 16 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £54 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 27/02/25.
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £57 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 27/02/25.
- Apple iPhone 14 5G 128GB – Save £216 – £30 upfront, £47 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/02/25.
- Samsung S25 Ultra 512GB – Higher Memory Variant for Lower Memory Variant Save £372 – £30 upfront, £64 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 06/02/25.
- Samsung A55 5G 128GB – Save £288 – £30 upfront, £33 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/02/25.
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G 128GB – Upgrade only offer – Save £600 – £0 upfront, £54 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 27/02/25.
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G 256GB – Save £776 – £30 upfront, £65 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 27/02/25.
- Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G 128GB – Upgrade only offer – Save £624 – £0 upfront, £50 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 27/02/25.
- Google Pixel 9 5G 128GB – Save £552 – £30 upfront, £45 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 27/03/25.
- Google Pixel 8a 5G 128GB – Save £408 – £30 upfront, £30 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/02/25.
- Google Pixel 8 5G 128GB – Save £648 – £30 upfront, £39 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan whilst stock lasts.
- Honor Magic 7 Pro – Save £408 – £30 upfront, £55 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plus plan ending 27/02/25.
- Honor Magic 7 Lite – Save £252 – £30 upfront, £32 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/02/25.
- Honor X6b – Save £52 – £0 upfront, £32 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/02/25.
- Motorola G35 5G – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £32 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/03/25.
- Oppo Reno 12 FS 5G – Save £60 – £30 upfront, £36 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 27/02/25.
- Sony 1 VI – Save £432 – £30 upfront, £53 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 10/03/25.
- Nothing Phone 2a – Save £216 – £30 upfront, £32 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan whilst stock lasts.