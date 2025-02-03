EE reveals February 2025 deals on broadband, TV and mobile

EE is running deals on its Broadband, TV and Mobile packages, including savings on full fibre broadband, smart watches, tablets, iPhone and handsets from Samsung and Google.

All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone.



EE Broadband Deals available from 1st – 13th February

EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 150 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £48)

£29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P Full Fibre 500 (Average download speeds of 500 Mbps): £34.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £131)

EE TV Deals available from 1st – 13th February

EE Big Sport: £0 upfront cost, post + packaging and FREE on apple TV box, £38 a month (Save £240)

Includes all 12 Sky Sports channels, all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium.

EE Sport: £0 upfront cost, post + packaging and FREE on apple TV box, £19 a month (Save £96)

Includes: All TNT Sports channels and discovery+ Premium.

Connected Device Deals available until February 27th

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) with 4GB Essentials data – £25 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( Save £72 )

£25 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( ) Samsung Watch Ultra (47mm) with 4GB Essentials data – £24 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( Save £288 )

£24 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan ( ) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with 5GB Essentials data – £19.80 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan. ( Save £129.60 )

£19.80 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan. ( ) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 5GB Essentials data – £23.40 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan. (Save £302.40)

EE Mobile Deals available from 1st – 27th February