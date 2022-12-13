EE Christmas deals include plans with free Fitbit Versa or up to £200 cashback

Image: EE

EE has unveiled a range of Christmas deals on some of its most sought-after devices, including offers on pay-monthly plans which give customers up to £200 in cashback or the opportunity to claim a free Fitbit Versa.

The deals run until December 21st except the cashback offers which run until December 20th.

Pay Monthly Deals

Samsung:

Customers can get massive savings on the latest Samsung devices, with eligible products also offering up to £200 in cashback.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – save £192 – £30 upfront cost, £93 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts – Claim £200 cashback and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Buds offer ends 12 th December)

£30 upfront cost, £93 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts – Claim £200 cashback and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Buds offer ends 12 December) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £60 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes and texts – Claim £150 cashback and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Buds offer ends 12 th December)

– £30 upfront cost, £60 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes and texts – Claim £150 cashback and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Buds offer ends 12 December) Samsung Galaxy S22+ – save £288 – £30 upfront cost, £64 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts – Claim £200 cashback

£30 upfront cost, £64 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts – Claim £200 cashback Samsung Galaxy A53 – save £240 – £0 upfront cost, £35 per month for 24 months with 125GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts – Claim £100 cashback

Google Pixel:

Google Pixel 7 Pro – save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £51 per month for 24 months with 125GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts – Claim a free Fitbit Versa 4

£30 upfront cost, £51 per month for 24 months with 125GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts – Claim a free Fitbit Versa 4 Google Pixel 7 – save £336 – £10 upfront cost , £41 per month for 24 months with 125GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts – Claim a free Fitbit Versa 4

£10 upfront cost £41 per month for 24 months with 125GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts – Claim a free Fitbit Versa 4 Google Pixel 6A – save £222 – £0 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 25GB monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts – Claim a free Fitbit Versa 4

Other Pay Monthly Offers:

Oppo Find X5 – save £356 – £10 upfront cost,£48 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts

£10 upfront cost,£48 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts Oppo RENO 8 – save £48 – £0 upfront cost , £43 per month for 24 months with 125GB monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

£0 upfront cost £43 per month for 24 months with 125GB monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts Sony Xperia 10 IV 5G – save £192 – £0 upfront cost, £42 per month for 24 months with unlimited monthly data, minutes, and texts

Connected Tablets & Laptops

EE is also existing offering customers the chance to grab a variety of connected laptops and tablets at a reduced rate. These prices are available via EE stores and EE telesales only:

Samsung S8 Plus – save £108 – £54 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan – Claim £150 cashback

£54 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan – Claim £150 cashback Samsung Tab A8 – save £129.60 – £18 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

£18 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan Samsung Tab S7 SE 5G – save £280.80 – £28.80 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

£28.80 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan Samsung Book Pro 360 – save £216 – £63 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan – Claim £100 cashback

£63 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan – Claim £100 cashback Nokia T10 – save £43.20 – £12.60 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

£12.60 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan Lenovo M10 Plus – save £129.60 – £16.20 per month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

For more details on EE’s early Christmas deals, including eligible plans and full offer terms and conditions, visit ee.co.uk