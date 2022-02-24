EE confirms OPPO Find X5 series pre-order dates

OPPO’s latest flagship smartphones, the Find X5 5G and the Find X5 Pro 5G will be available to pre-order from EE on March 10th while the Find X5 Lite 5G series will be available for purchase from March 24th.

Customers who pre-order a Find X5 or Find X5 Pro 5G before March 23rd can redeem a gift pack comprising of an OPPO Free smartwatch, OPPO Enco X headphones, an AirVOOC wireless charger 50W and a Kevlar Aramid phone case, worth up to £373.

Customers who purchase an OPPO Find X5 Lite 5G before April 13th will be able to redeem free gifts of an OPPO Band fitness tracker and OPPO Enco Free 2 headphones, worth up to £129.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G and Find X5 5G have been co-developed with camera manufacturer Hasselblad and incorporate its Hasselblad Camera for Mobile software helps enhance and fine tune colours. The Find X5 Pro 5G also has 5-axis Optical Image Stabilisation to help users capture and share the clearest, blur-free images and video.

All three handsets will be available on EE Essential, Smart and Full Works plans and those customers taking one of the OPPO Find X5 series handsets on an EE Smart Plan or Full Works plan will be able to choose three inclusive Smart benefits including Netflix, Apple Music and BT Sport Ultimate app access.

For more information visit ee.co.uk