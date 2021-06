EE customers who buy a Sony Xperia 10 III phone before 30th June will receive a free pair of Sony WH-CH710N Headphones worth £130.

Available on plans starting from £29, the 5G handset offers 30W fast charging, a 4,500mAh battery and a 21:9 6” widescreen OLED display, while the headphones offer up to 35 hours battery life and noise cancelling via Dual Noise Sensor Technology.

For more information go to: ee.co.uk