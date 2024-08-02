EE to offer Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early beta access

Image: Activision

EE today announced it is an official UK partner of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and will be offering CoD fans, regardless of their network, a range of benefits in the run up to and at launch.

The partnership forms part of the network’s ongoing goal to become the UK’s no. 1 destination for gaming.

Early Beta Access

EE has launched a new sign-up site which will allow 100,000 fans access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s early access beta.

To enjoy Early Access between 6pm on 30 August and 6pm on 4 September, fans can log in on the EE site or create a new EE ID ahead of 30th August, then head to ee.co.uk/gaming to register their details.

They’ll also be entered into a competition to win the ultimate Call of Duty bundle, which includes an Xbox Series X, an Xbox Elite controller and £100 EE GameCard to spend on games.

EE is also offering pre-orders of the game on the EE Game Store.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming EE, commented: “Building on the success of last year, we’re pleased to be continuing our partnership with Call of Duty to further fulfil our ambition to become the number one destination for gaming in the UK.

“Call of Duty is an iconic franchise and there is so much anticipation around the latest instalment, so we’re excited to offer fans across the country the chance to be some of the first gamers to try it out.”