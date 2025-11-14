EE launches new Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gaming bundles

EE has announced new Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gaming bundles, as well as bonus in-game items set to coincide with the game’s launch.

The mobile and fixed broadband network is celebrating it’s third year as official Call of Duty partner, part of its wider ambition to become the UK’s number one destination for gaming.

EE Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Console Bundles

The PlayStation 5 Bundle comes with a £20 upfront cost and £33 per month for 24 months and includes:

PlayStation5 Disc console

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 physical copy

Two-year PlayStationPlus Premium subscription

24-month Gamer and Video Data Pass, allowing customers to game and watch videos online without deducting from their usual mobile data allowance

The Xbox bundle costs £50 per month for 11 months with a £19.98 upfront cost and includes:

Xbox Series X console

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 physical copy

Bonus in-game items

From today, eligible EE pay monthly mobile customers will have the opportunity to secure a code which unlocks free bonus in-game items including the Raver operator skin, Beat Dodger calling card, Rave Buddy weapon charm and Teddy.404 emblem.*

Alternatively, customers on any network who purchase an item from EE shops or ee.co.uk will also be able to obtain a code to unlock the bonus in-game items.

Malcolm Cubitt, Director of Product, Mobile, EE said: “It goes without saying that Call of Duty is one of the biggest titles in gaming, so it’s great to be bringing fans even closer to the action with our new Black Ops 7 bundles and bonus in-game items. It’s another exciting step in our journey to make EE the UK’s no.1 destination for gamers.”