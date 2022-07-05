EE expands Wembley 5G coverage ahead of Summer gig season

EE has expanded its 5G network at Wembley to cover the famous pitch, ready to ensure customers attending the stadium’s line-up of gigs this summer can enjoy greater reliability and speeds.

More than a million gig goers are expected at Wembley over the coming months as it hosts performances from artists including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Westlife and Coldplay.

Dave Salam, Director of Mobile at EE, said: “We’re proud of our long-standing partnership with Wembley Stadium and continue to deliver technology firsts on our quest to keep Wembley the UK’s most connected stadium.

“Delivering the new 4G and 5G system has taken months of testing but we’re delighted to see the results, giving EE customers in large crowds a greater experience than ever before.”

Liam Boylan, Stadium Director, Wembley Stadium, said: “The use of Wembley Stadium’s pitch makes for a unique venue and we want visitors to have the best possible experience when they’re here.

“EE’s new system, which is capable of supporting multiple networks, offers the kind of reliability we need and we’re delighted to see this next step in our technology partnership.”