EE extends its ‘Stay Connected’ service to mobile data plans

EE is expanding its recently announced Stay Connected service, which keeps customers online with enough data to access email, stream music and web browse even after they’ve used their allowances, to a new line-up of data plans for tablets, laptops and mobile broadband devices.

The network has also announced that customers buying one of the above devices on one its Smart Plans – tariffs which allow customers to pick one or more bundled perks as part of their monthly bill – will be able to opt for inclusive Netflix.

IN addition, EE is introducing new Unlimited data packages with 4GEE and 5GEE WiFi devices costing £40pm and £50 respectively. Existing customers get a 10% reduction when taking either device as a second line.

The network is also offering customers who purchase any Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE on an EE Fitness Watch 24 months access to Apple Fitness+ as part of their plan.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer our customers great 4G and 5G plans for all their connected devices – whether that’s laptops, tablets, watches or mobile WiFi.

“As part of this – we’re introducing a new range of even bigger data plans and extending our Stay Connected service and Netflix Smart benefit to as many customers as possible – so customers can get a best in class experience whether that’s getting online for work or entertainment.”