EE November 2024 deals include savings on iPhone & Pixel models

This November EE is offering savings on selected iPhone, Google Pixel 9 and Samsung handsets.
All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone.
EE Mobile Deals:
- iPhone 12 5G 128GB – save £144 – £20 upfront cost, £43.76 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan whilst stock lasts
- Motorola G54 5G – save £144 – £0 upfront cost, £36.28 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan whilst stock lasts
Available from 1st November until 25th November 2024
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G 128GB – save £552 – £30 upfront cost, £50.78 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G 256GB – save £744 – £30 upfront cost, £62.14 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S24 FE 128GB – save £348 – £30 upfront cost, £37.50 a month for 36 months with 25GB data on Essentials plan
- iPhone 14 5G 128GB – save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £48.16 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
Available from 1st November until 5th December 2024
- Samsung A55 5G 128GB – save £264 – £20 upfront cost, £40.61 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G 128GB – save £552 – £30 upfront cost, £47.64 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Motorola G85 5G – save £144 – £0 upfront cost, £33.33 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on a No-Frills plan
- Samsung S24 5G 128GB – save £600 – £30 upfront cost, £42.14 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 8a 5G 128GB – save £312 – £30 upfront cost, £39.36 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan