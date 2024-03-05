Latest EE deals include savings iPhone, Pixel, Sony Xperia and Samsung handsets

EE is currently running time-limited deals on a number of popular handsets, including Samsung, Sony, Google Pixel and iPhone models, plus savings on smart watches, laptops and tablets.
The deals are available in-store, online and over the phone.
Available until 25th March
- Samsung S24 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £360 – £30 upfront cost, £55 a month for new customers on a 36-month contract with unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S24 Ultra 5G 256GB – Save £360 – £30 upfront cost, £64 a month for 36 months with unlimited data on an Essentials plan
Available until 28th March
- Sony Xperia 1V 5G – Save £266 – £30 upfront cost, £54 a month for 36 months with unlimited data on an Essentials plan
Available until 2nd April
- Google Pixel 7a 5G – Save £480– £0 upfront, £34 a month for 36 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £576 – £30 upfront, £51 a month for new customers on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 8 5G 128GB – Save £348 – £30 upfront, £46 a month for new customers on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 12 5G 64GB – Save £293 – £20 upfront, £40 a month for new customers on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 5G 128GB – Save £216 – £30 upfront, £47 a month for new customers on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £216 – £30 upfront, £50 a month for new customers on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Motorola G54 5G – Save £194 – £0upfront cost £30 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £72 – £30 upfront, £62 a month for new customers on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 5G 256GB – Save £72 – £30 upfront, £68 a month for new customers on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 – Save £216 – £0 upfront, £40.50 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (for Existing EE Customers)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra – Save £216 – £0 upfront, £58.50 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (for Existing EE Customers)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 – Save £108 – £0 upfront, £15.30 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (for Existing EE Customers)
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 GO – Save £151.20 – £0 upfront, £34.20 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (for Existing EE Customers)
- Apple Watch S9 41mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £26 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Apple Watch S9 45mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £28 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Apple Watch S9 45mm SS – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £36 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Google Pixel Watch 2 – Save £192 – £0 upfront, £16 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm – Save £144 – £0 upfront, £14 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm – Save £192 – £0 upfront, £22 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan