Sky Glass to be on sale in 200 Currys stores nationwide

Sky Glass, the pay-TV giant’s own-brand 4K TV which delivers its entertainment, sport and cinema channels over broadband, is now available in Currys.

In addition to Sky’s own channel portfolio, Glass also offers access to popular channels from 3rd party broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and UKTV, the commercial broadcaster owned by the BBC.

Viewers can also access apps for all the major streaming services including Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, and Disney+, plus catch-up apps from UK broadcasters.

A recent software update also added support for Apple’s AirPlay feature, allowing owners of a compatible iPhone or iPad to send additional films and TV shows, such as their iTunes purchases, to the TV.

The partnership with Currys will see Sky Glass on display in over 200 Curys stores across the nation, giving consumers the opportunity to explore the TV and its features before they buy.

To celebrate the partnership, customers buying in-store can enjoy an introductory offer of Sky Glass with Sky TV and Netflix from just £33 a month.

This is the latest tie-up with a third party for Sky’s next-generation TV platforms.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Sky Stream, a service which packs the same channels and features as Sky Glass into a set top box, would be available from EE, the BT-owned mobile and broadband network.

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer, Sky said: “Sky Glass offers the ultimate TV viewing experience, customers who have it tell us they love it, so we always want to find ways for more people to see and try it.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Currys, the biggest tech retailer, to help bring Sky Glass to the front rooms of even more TV lovers nationwide.”

Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer for Currys plc, said: “Currys is the home of amazing technology, and we’re delighted to be ranging Sky Glass online and across our store portfolio.

“The customer demand for Sky Glass is clear, a unique all-in-one solution that brings together amazing content, sound and picture, and now our customers can see and experience Sky Glass at Currys for themselves”.