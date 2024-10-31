The Grammys head to Disney+ and Hulu in 10-year deal

The Grammys, the world’s the most prestigious music awards, are to be shown globally on Disney+ from 2027 under a new ten-year deal between Disney and The Recording Academy.

Additionally the tie-up, which also covers the ABC channel and Hulu streaming service in the US, will bring Disney audiences “multiple Grammy-branded music specials and additional new programming.”

“As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with The Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of The Grammys, we do so with pride and gratitude,” said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden.

“Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres.”

Harvey Mason jr. , CEO of The Recording Academy, said: “We are completely thrilled to be bringing The Grammys and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem.

“We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront.

“This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world.”