Latest EE deals include savings iPhone, Pixel and Samsung handsets

EE has revealed its latest time-limited deals which this month include savings on handsets from Samsung, Apple and Google plus deals on smart watches and tablets.
The deals are available in-store, online and over the phone and run until May 2nd.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus – Save £129.60 – £0 upfront cost, £19.80 a month for 24 months with 5GB data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – Save £334.80 – £0 upfront cost, £25.20 a month for 24 months with 5GB data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus – Save £175.50 – £0 upfront cost, £58.50 a month for 24 months with 5GB data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 360 – Save £86.40 – £0 upfront cost, £27.00 a month for 24 months with 5GB data on an Essentials plan
- Google Pixel Watch 41mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £14 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 – 40mm – £0 upfront, £10.50 for 6 months then £21 with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 – 44mm – £0 upfront, £11.50 for 6 months then £23 with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic – 43mm – £0 upfront, £13.50 for 6 months then £27 with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic – 47mm – £0 upfront, £15 for 6 months then £30 with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 13 5G 128GB – Save £114 – £20 upfront, £34.02 a month for new customers for first six months then £53.02 on 36-monthcontracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 15 5G 128GB – Save £114 – £30 upfront, £40.05 a month for new customers for first six months then £59.05 on 36-monthcontracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £114 – £30 upfront, £43.07 a month for new customers for first six months then £62.07 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 7a 5G – Save £306 – £0 upfront, £26.33 a month for new customers for first six months then £45.33 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 8 5G 128GB – Save £378 – £30 upfront, £31.99 a month for new customers for first six months then £50.99 on 36-monthcontracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung S24 5G 128GB – Save £258 – £30 upfront, £39.64 a month for new customers for first six months then £58.64 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung S24 Ultra 5G 256GB – Save £450 – £30 upfront, £48.17a month for new customers for first six months then £67.17 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung Z Flip 5 5G 256GB – Save £306 – £30 upfront, £45.67 a month for new customers for first six months then £64.67 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung Z Fold 5 5G 256GB – Save £306 – £30 upfront, £62.67 a month for new customers for first six months then £81.67 on 36 month contracts on an Unlimited Essentials plan