EE now accepting pre-orders on Oppo’s new flip phone

EE has opened pre-orders for the Oppo Find N2 Flip 5G, with customers who order before March 1st receiving a set of Oppo ENCO X2 earphones worth £169.

The new handset, which will be on general sale from March 2nd, is Oppo’s first flip phone and will be available on a range of EE plans starting from £58 a month.

Key features include:

Largest Cover Screen & Most Reliable Hinge – The industry’s largest cover screen on a flip smartphone and most reliable certified hinge

The industry’s largest cover screen on a flip smartphone and most reliable certified hinge Flexform flagship camera – The 50MP flagship rear camera doubles as a selfie camera when closed and in FlexForm mode, which allows for more creative capturing including waist level framing & 4K Ultra Night Video

The 50MP flagship rear camera doubles as a selfie camera when closed and in FlexForm mode, which allows for more creative capturing including waist level framing & 4K Ultra Night Video Endurance Battery & Fast Charging – Largest Battery capacity in a flip smartphone ever for up to a full day’s battery & 44W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.

Customers who take one of the network’s All Rounder plans also receive one Inclusive Extra benefit, including a choice of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, BT Sport, Netflix, and Microsoft 365 Personal, while those who take EE’s Full Works plan will receive three Inclusive Extra benefits.

EE All Rounder and Full Works for Android customers can also upgrade their smartphone any time, with EE Upgrade Anytime as standard.