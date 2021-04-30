EE now offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as add-on for Android customers

EE customers with an Android handset can now add an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to their monthly bill, allowing them to play selected Xbox games on their mobiles.

Game Pass Ultimate provides access to over 100 titles, including Forza Horizon 4 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which can be played on an Xbox, Windows 10 PC, and Android devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

When purchased as an add-on from EE, it also comes with inclusive unlimited data when playing on the customer’s mobile.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Partnerships, EE said: “As the UK’s number one network for 5G and gaming, we continually look for ways to help our customers get the most from their mobile gaming experience. The number of mobile gamers has increased by almost a fifth (18%) during lockdown.

“As restrictions lift our new add-on provides customers with real value, allowing them to access and play over 100 high quality games on the move with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and all without the need to worry about impacting their monthly data allowance.”