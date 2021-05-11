SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

EE offers three months extra data on pay as you go tariffs

-

EE has announced new pay as you go deals, with customers who activate a SIM by August 17th receiving three months free extra data, with up to 40GB for free each month.  

For their first 3 monthly pack purchases, customers will receive the below extra data allowances:

  • £10 Pack – 100 mins, unlimited texts, 4GB boosted to 8GB
  • £15 Pack – unlimited mins, unlimited texts, 8GB boosted to 30GB
  • £20 Pack – unlimited mins, unlimited texts, 15GB boosted to 50GB
  • £30 Pack – unlimited mins, unlimited texts, 60GB boosted to 100GB

Blu-ray and Gaming Top Buys

Featured