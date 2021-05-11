EE offers three months extra data on pay as you go tariffs

EE has announced new pay as you go deals, with customers who activate a SIM by August 17th receiving three months free extra data, with up to 40GB for free each month.
For their first 3 monthly pack purchases, customers will receive the below extra data allowances:
- £10 Pack – 100 mins, unlimited texts, 4GB boosted to 8GB
- £15 Pack – unlimited mins, unlimited texts, 8GB boosted to 30GB
- £20 Pack – unlimited mins, unlimited texts, 15GB boosted to 50GB
- £30 Pack – unlimited mins, unlimited texts, 60GB boosted to 100GB